InfoSecurity Russia 2017, held on September 19-21 in Moscow, Russia has been a notable success with 6445 visitor registrations and over 11500 pre-arranged meetings.

The team gathered a professional club of executives and technical specialists, manufacturers of profile products and developers of unique software, representatives of state regulatory bodies and leading enterprises of the country under one roof.

The festive atmosphere of communication and business cooperation was created by sponsors and partners: CROC, Norilsk Nickel, RNT, Rostelecom, UTsSB, FinCERT of The Russian Central Bank, Aquarius, Avast Software, Cisco, Citrix, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Radware, STEP LOGIC, SuperWave. An outstanding line-up of experts addressed the industry’s hottest challenges and topics, including various conferences, round tables, plenary sessions, workshops and seminars in four different conference rooms.

Industrial sector day was devoted to the protection of infrastructure of the critically important facilities, industrial Internet of things, modern processing infrastructures and data protection.

Among the hottest topics and discussions of the Financial security day were: the suppression and investigation of incidents in the credit and financial sphere, the counteraction to DDoS attacks, the evolution of security: from natural exchange to blockage, the Internet of Things on financial markets, information security at retail enterprises & biometric technologies.

At the Technology Day investment in technology was discussed, SOC vs SIEM and modern firewalls. Other workshops included:

Pseudonymisation, Easier Said than Done? Simon Keates, THALES

Cybersecurity Getting the Business Engaged, Allan Boardman

Analytics of cybercrime: algorithms, Manjula Sridhar, ArgByte

Live Hacking: how hackers hack your systems, Sebastian Schreiber, SySS

DDoS-attacks and cybercrime Allan Guillen, Level 3 Communications