Galaxy Control Systems has completed an integration with IP-enabled solutions from ASSA ABLOY. The combination of System Galaxy and WiFi and PoE locks from ASSA ABLOY Group brands Corbin Russwin and Sargent will allow end users and integrators to harness the power of industry-leading solutions at reduced expense.

“Wireless and IP-based technologies reduce installation time and material cost to increase installers’ profit on each deployment and deliver a lower total cost of ownership for end users,” said Rick Caruthers, Executive VP, Galaxy Control Systems. “This latest integration ensures that System Galaxy will support industry-leading IP solutions from the world leader in access control and locking technologies.”

ASSA ABLOY’s WiFi locks connect to System Galaxy through a facility’s 802.11b/g/n WiFi network, and the IEEE 802.3af compliant Power over Ethernet (PoE) locks connect to System Galaxy through the Local Area Network (LAN) utilizing a single Ethernet cable for both power and data.

“This integration between System Galaxy and the ASSA ABLOY suite of IP-enabled access control products ensures that System Galaxy customers can use existing or planned network infrastructure to expand their system easily and at a significant savings versus traditional solutions,” said Martin Huddart, President, Access and Egress Hardware Group, ASSA ABLOY Americas.

System Galaxy, a scalable, enterprise-class access control and management solution, seamlessly integrates security and building management functions. Additional features include active directory support to enable real-time identity management, individualised identity-based door access, and the ability to generate specific reports for each screen view or credential holder. Data can be shared with other systems such as time and attendance, visitor management, time clocks, parking garages and personal messaging. System Galaxy accommodates unlimited users and is also accessible from mobile web browsers, and is designed for backward compatibility with all legacy Galaxy systems.