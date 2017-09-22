Veracity, a leading provider of innovative, intelligent solutions that solve real-world IP video challenges in transmission, storage and display, has announced the appointment of industry veteran Jack Meltzer as Director of A&E Programs to help network architects, engineers and consultants develop expertise and specify projects incorporating Veracity solutions.

Mr. Meltzer will focus on driving awareness of Veracity solutions and providing planning and support services to consultants, architects and engineers focused on the IP video market. In addition, he will contribute to Veracity’s ongoing development and innovation by identifying existing and emerging market needs and by engaging with industry partners.

Alastair McLeod, CEO for Veracity, said:

“Jack Meltzer is one of the most recognisable and highly regarded industry experts having spent over 30 years working closely with channel partners across both North America and Europe to deliver high profile and successful projects. Jack’s appointment underscores our commitment to assist our partners deliver more value using our expanding range or transmission, storage and display solutions. These include COLDSTORE and Command & Control solutions such as icomply. Over the next year, Jack will be instrumental in rolling out an enhanced Veracity partner program that supports an expansion of partner engagement, technical and sales execution that also includes further innovation around partner tools.”

Mr. Meltzer has more than 30 years of experience in the security industry. Prior to joining Veracity, he managed A&E programs for over 16 years at several industry leaders including Lenel Systems, Axis Communications, Samsung Techwin (now Hanwha) and FLIR. Mr. Meltzer has also been a member of ASIS International since 1988.

“Veracity is truly an innovative provider of critical technologies that have become vital for system integrators and installers working on some of the most challenging projects across the world,” said Mr. Meltzer, “Our enhanced A&E, partner program will aim to educate the wider market and work closely with professionals across the industry. This will raise both awareness and technical capability when it comes to using Veracity at the earliest stages of system design and engineering.”

Mr. Meltzer will be based within the US arm of the Veracity group with its primary office in Dallas, Texas. He will carry out a nationwide and international remit to deliver the enhanced Veracity partner and A&E programs.

Veracity delivers intelligent solutions that solve real-world IP video challenges in transmission, storage and display.