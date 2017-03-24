Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) has announced it is partnering with the Duke University Edmund T. Pratt Jr. School of Engineering, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, in a “deep learning” digital solution project to advance airport checkpoint x-ray system screening capabilities.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has entered into a contract with Duke University for the deep learning initiative to refine and apply state-of-the-art machine learning techniques in the security space. In this case, Duke and SDI will partner to apply the deep learning methodology to enhance the capabilities of checkpoint x-ray systems.

Dan Gelston, President of SDI, said, “We must continue to invest in digital solutions to remain at the forefront of technology. This partnership, combined with our focus on innovation and experience in threat detection, leads the security industry in the development of state-of-the-art methods to help make the world a safer place.”

The principal investigators for this effort will be Professor Lawrence Carin at Duke University and Dr. Kristofer Roe of Smiths Detection Inc. Professor Carin has more than 27 years of experience and is also Vice Provost of Research for Duke. Dr. Roe, currently Director, R&D Imaging for SDI, is responsible for imaging technology research and development in the areas of screening and aviation security. Dr. Roe was also the principal investigator of the NextGen Checked Baggage Program (Manhattan II) program with TSA.

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, specialise in screening technologies for military, air transportation, homeland security and emergency response markets.