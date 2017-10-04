KBC have expanded their Ethernet switch range to suit a variety of industry applications

KBC Networks, manufacturer of industrial transmission equipment for IP and high definition systems, today announced the addition of 24 Ethernet switches to its industrial networking solutions portfolio. All new models have been designed to the highest standards using globally recognised, first-class components to ensure the highest levels of reliability and to meet the diverse, rugged networking requirements of critical infrastructure industries.

The new Power over Ethernet (PoE) and Non-PoE hardened switches provide extended operating temperatures ranges for non-conditioned and outdoor applications and are IP40 rated. These new units are IEEE 802.3af and higher powered, IEEE 802.3at compliant, which are suitable for most PTZ cameras. Unique DIN mount design provides quick and easy mounting and removal. Additionally, these switches are video optimized for high resolution 4K video and managing high traffic jumbo frames. The user-friendly GUI allows for easy set-up and system maintenance.

“Customers require reliable, purpose-built Ethernet switches with sophisticated features at a competitive price,” said John Crockett, CEO of KBC Networks. “We can now offer our customers a wider range of cost-effective, reliable and high-performance switches in a rugged, compact enclosure.”

The available switch types include a range of fixed RJ45, SFP and combo ports (10/100 and Gigabit) which are MDI/MDIX compliant for automatic configuration. For greater system reliability and straightforward maintenance, the switches feature dual redundant power inputs as well as power failure alarm outputs and advanced ERPS ring topology. The units have operating temperature ranges of between -40 and +75oC whereby no fans or forced-air cooling is required.

KBC Networks designs and manufactures a broad range of industrial IP, wireless, fiber optic, and power products for IP and analog networks across the globe. KBC’s products are designed and built for the non-conditioned environments of commercial and industrial applications including CCTV; access control and security systems; building management; supervisory control & data acquisition; industrial control & networking; information technology; intelligent transport systems; broadcast and telecommunications systems.

