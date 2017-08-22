Leading distributor of CCTV security solutions partners with Genie

Midwich has announced that it will partner with Genie in selling the latest security and access control products.

Genie CCTV Ltd is a British born company based just 30 minutes from London. Now in its 16th year, the company provides system design, system integration solutions, new technology development in CCTV, access and biometrics; manufacturing quality performance products.

Genie are a true multi-technology company, serving the industry with AHD, HD-SDI, network IP, access control and biometric fingerprint security solutions. Genie has a long-standing reputation for quality performance and is the leader in Smart cabling products for the CCTV Industry.

Genie is delighted to be working in a premier partnership with Midwich as synergies in the HD-SDI broadcast field will almost certainly benefit the distributers AV customers by adding new solutions, giving quality product alternatives and promoting confidence in equipment from Genie.

Steve Baker, Genie Group CEO commented: “We have been looking for a new reliable distribution partner to stock, support and promote our CCTV and access control equipment, and I am delighted that we are now partnered with Midwich. Their total support package offers installers and integrators an extremely professional sales and technical service, something we are particularly extremely impressed with.”

Francesco Bellavia, Head of Security Sales commented: “This strategic alliance will bring some very exciting products to the market for Midwich customers, especially the opportunities for access control biometrics, of which Genie have the largest range and variety of any other manufacturer in the UK.

“Finger print and facial recognition are the future in access control and our resellers will be very impressed with the range available following this partnership.”

Genie is ISO9001 accredited; their award winning biometric access control products make up their largest range.