A hacker group is suspected to have launched a two-day long DDoS attack against Lloyds Banking Group online services, which led to customers unable to check their account balances or make payments, according to reports.

Hackers launched the targeted DDoS attack on the bank around two weeks ago, the Financial Times reported. The hackers are also believed to have targeted other unspecified high street lenders. However, only Lloyds customers were believed to have been affected by the attack.

IBTimes UK contacted Lloyds in response to a request for further clarification on the matter, a Lloyds spokesperson provided this statement via email: “We experience intermittent service issues with internet banking between Wednesday morning and Friday afternoon the week before last and are sorry for any inconvenience caused.

“We had a normal service in place for the vast majority of this period and only a small number of customers experienced problems. In most cases if customers attempted another log in they were able to access their accounts. We will not speculate on the cause of these intermittent issues.”

The attack follows the Tesco hack reported in November 2016.

Speaking about the attack, Ilia Kolochenko, Ceo of High-Tech Bridge said the following:

“Speaking about this particular case, it should be thoroughly and urgently investigated, as quite often DDoS attacks are used by professional Black Hats to distract IT security teams and cover massive data breaches.

DDoS attacks are quite simple to organise, but very difficult and expensive to mitigate. At the end of the last year even Akamai was obliged to terminate its DDoS protection service for US journalist and investigative reporter Brian Krebs’s website, following ongoing and massive DDoS attacks against it.

More and more insecure devices are connected to the Internet, from smart watches to coffee machines, and cybercriminals won’t miss their chance to turn them into zombies to reinforce their DDoS botnets. In the next couple of years, we may arrive at a situation when several hacking groups will be able to “censure” and temporarily shut down even such companies as Google.”