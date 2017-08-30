London Digital Security Centre ready to help businesses stay secure

The London Digital Security Centre has hosted two Digital Security Clinics in Whitechapel and Lewisham, London.

The Clinics, run by Mark Godsland, Community Engagement Officer for the Centre, offer one to one consultations of approximately fifty minutes’ each, focusing on the SME’s security needs. The company received advice on technical controls they can implement to protect their business as well as information regarding the latest digital threats and vulnerabilities that may affect their business.

The London Digital Security Centre’s Digital Security Clinics will be delivered over time across the London area, hosted in a variety of different locations to reach as many SME’s as possible. Three have already taken place previously in Whitechapel, Lewisham Shopping Centre and Waterloo.

The events follow previous ‘in the community’ (ITC) engagements when the London Digital Security Centre, alongside the Metropolitan Police or City of London Police as appropriate, engaged directly with small and medium sized businesses to help them to enhance their digital security, to be better protected from cybercrime and know to report crime to ActionFraud, the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, if they do become victims of cybercrime. These businesses have been invited to attend the Digital Security Clinics.

John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the London Digital Security Centre, commented: “The clinics are an important part of our work to engage with SMEs. It provides business owners with the opportunity to speak on a one to one basis with representatives from the Centre and to receive free impartial advice regarding the controls that will help improve their Digital Security, and the support to implement them. I encourage SMEs to register at their earliest convenience and take advantage of this free support.”