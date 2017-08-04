Mitie’s has secured an extended multi-million pound contract with DP World Southampton (DPWS) – one of the top container terminals in the UK.

The contract employs more than 70 Mitie staff onsite and is led by a specialist aviation and transport team.

The three-year contract extension will see Mitie providing manned security guarding services, including site, vehicle and foot patrols, access control for restricted areas, front of house reception duties and CCTV monitoring.

Mitie’s specialist aviation and transport team manage an impressive portfolio of regulated industry and environments clients, worth over £32m per annum, ranging from commercial cargo carriers to rail terminals and airports.

Jason Towse, Managing Director for Mitie’s security business commented: “Our partnership with DPWS is a strategically important one for Mitie, where we have a longstanding history of working together in partnership.

“Our contract was expanded due to our solid understanding of the client’s requirements, our experience in the aviation and transport industry and the first-class service we have already been delivering for DPWS.”