American super brand Master Lock has become the first security specialist in Europe to unveil a consumer focused portable lock that requires no key-turn to unlock. Backed by the latest technology and designed with Master Lock’s 90 plus years of trusted security expertise, the simple-to-use PushKey Padlock requires less than 2.5kg of pull down force to open and is perfect for people strength challenges.

The Master Lock PushKey Padlock provides essential peace of mind for carers and relatives of older people or those suffering with arthritis; for those with sore and weak bones using a heavy padlock can be a seriously strenuous ordeal.

The operation of the lock can be achieved by a simple bumping action to the key head that both opens and closes the lock without the need for tight grasping, pinching or twisting of the wrist. The large flat key head makes it easy to grip, a feature that is particularly beneficial for the disabled and those with joint pain or limited finger dexterity. Master Lock has also devised a groove system on the bottom of the padlock that acts as a key guide, aiding users with sight challenges to easily insert the key.

Master Lock’s innovative portable lock has been designed to snugly fit most school and hospital lockers, making it the ideal security solution for disabled students or hospital patients. Each lock includes four keys and two oversized, interchangeable key head covers.

The indoor, black padlock has been constructed from zinc, ensuring Master Lock’s optimum strength and reliability. Furthermore, the hardened steel shackle provides resistance to cutting and sawing.

Master Lock is a leader in security solutions for sports, home, school, work and travel solutions and has recently launched a full range of storage security and safes solutions. Lock padlocks are covered under a limited lifetime warranty.

The Master Lock 2650EURD PushKey Padlock is priced at £20.90. The security solution is available now at www.masterlock.eu and from Homebase and Toolbank.