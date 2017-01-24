Visitors to Maxxess stand S1-D40 at this year’s Intersec in Dubai are getting a first glimpse of the commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) integration between Maxxess eFusion, an open and modular security management platform and SeeTec Cayuga, a next generation video management software (VMS) system suited to surveillance operations of any size or complexity. The integration with SeeTec Cayuga –a simple, flexible VMS system that integrates with more than 2000 cameras from 60 leading manufacturers – allows users to intuitively search and instantaneously retrieve recorded images of incidents and display them alongside live images via the Maxxess eFusion interface.

In the event of an incident, such as a forced door, an image is automatically presented to operators via the eFusion platform enabling a fast, efficient response and effectively closing security gaps often caused by disparate systems. For evidence purposes, a full sequence of video from any number of cameras can easily be exported in a wide range of formats. Maxxess eFusion features more than 50 COTS integrations with third-party hardware and software. The new partnership with SeeTec gives customers even more freedom to choose from a wide range of best-in-class security and life safety technologies, while also driving operational efficiencies and increased resilience through eFusion’s single user interface and alarm management platform. In addition, customers can benefit from value-added SeeTec solutions utilising bespoke applications and analytics that extend modern video management beyond traditional security to support and optimise business processes in logistics, retail, transport and finance. This capability perfectly complements new Maxxess mobile apps that enable efficient management of workforce processes.

Lee Copland, Managing Director, Maxxess EMEA, noted: “SeeTec Cayuga is a good fit for many of our existing customers. Combined with eFusion, it deliversan off-the-shelf solution to overcome a range of operational and process-led challenges as well as security and surveillance requirements. Both companies share the same vision of security being increasingly seen as less of a grudge purchase as organisations recognise the ability to mobilise and drive more value from technologies like remote monitoring. With eFusion we give organisations the freedom to integrate back-office operations with surveillance, access control, fire and intruder systems from top security vendors, such as SeeTec, with less cost and complexity than conventional physical security information management (PSIM) solutions. At the same time, Maxxess next generation mobile apps have a force multiplier effect when used in conjunction with SeeTec solutions. They give customers added business intelligence, improved reporting and the ability to account for people and assets 24/7. These in turn increase productivity and improve efficiency from security and operations teams through to facilities, HR and senior management.”