For Milestone Systems the past few months have been filled with meticulous planning in preparation for their momentous, breakout Community event in the EMEA – but no one could say it hasn’t been worth it.

After three days in the vibrant city of Dubai, some 440 delegates, from 47 countries and 36 exhibiting partners participated in the event, which saw the community buzzing with energy. Packed with networking opportunities from start to finish, partners and customers had unique opportunities to experience the power of the community first hand.

The theme of the Milestone integration Platform Symposium (MIPS) EMEA, which took place from May 08 to May 10, 2017 at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City, was ‘Make the world see.’ Not just an opportunity to listen to keynote speakers discuss the impact of their security technology through partnership with Milestone, the event highlighted the importance of research and development, continued collaboration and provided invaluable networking opportunities.

More than 30 Milestone Solution Partners showcased their integrations in the Milestone Community Innovation Lab during the course of the event, providing Security Buyer Magazine and Security News Desk the opportunity to explore how Milestone are protecting and preserving people and property – and how the industry could look a few years from now.

It wasn’t just the most successful IP video systems integrators, resellers and distributors in the region who turned out for the event – the presence of the Danish Ambassador to the UAE gave delegates a captivating insight into the priorities and needs of the region she represents and highlighted the importance of the event. The new Director for Milestone in the Middle East and Africa, Christian Ringler meanwhile provided a fascinating overview of the rapidly increasing volume of business activities in those areas.

Kenneth Hune Petersen, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Milestone Systems, said: “Milestone community days bring people from across EMEA to the Middle East to build partnerships for the future, leading to new possibilities for the whole community. This is the perfect opportunity for partners and customers to experience the solution power of our community.