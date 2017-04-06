The Master Locksmiths Association are delighted to see registrations for MLA Expo, Europe’s largest locksmith exhibition, at record levels.

MLA Managing Director Dr Steffan George said, “With visitor registrations currently tracking at 98.7% up on the same time for the previous show in 2015, we’re extremely pleased that these metrics are following the same trend as exhibitor registrations.

“In fact, we’ve already sold well over 90% of our stand allocation, despite having expand the existing single hall to two halls, due to exceptional exhibitor demand. So all in all we’re looking forward to a great show.”

Sponsored by Brisant Secure, MLA Expo will feature a variety of exhibitors, as well as product launches, seminars and technical training. All areas of the wider Locksmithing industry will be covered from tools, to key machines, all forms of door hardware, padlocks, alarms, CCTV, security doors, safes, post boxes, access control, van security etc., as well as associated aspects, such as van racking systems, insurance, electronic point of sale systems and tracking systems.

The show will also feature The Garage for the first time, an area dedicated to auto Locksmithing that is being run in collaboration with the Auto Locksmiths Association (ALA) and is sponsored by Silca.

A Gala Dinner is being arranged for the Saturday night, which alongside a three-course meal and entertainment, will also see the prestigious Chubb Award and the Nigel Rose Bowl being presented, along with prizes for best stands at the show.

MLA Expo takes place at the Telford International Centre from the 6th to the 8th of October 2017.

For a full list of exhibitors or to register visit: http://www.locksmiths.co.uk/mla-expo/