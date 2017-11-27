Nedap came away with not one but two awards from the prestigious Security & Fire Excellence Awards 2017 in London. Nedap’s AEOS end-to-end security platform won both Access Product of the Year and Cyber Security Innovation of the Year.

Both awards underline the smart innovation that Nedap Security Management brings to the industry. AEOS end-to-end security applies the IT security principles of encryption and strong authentication to physical access control. By combining physical and cyber security in one system, it offers clients needing the highest level of security the best of both worlds. And helps them to optimise their security against cyber attackers using controllers to spread malware to other systems in their network.

High praise from independent experts Daryn Flynn, Global Client Manager at Nedap Security Management says: “We’re very proud to accept these esteemed international awards and the recognition that goes with them from the professional jury. It emphasises that AEOS end-to-end security is undoubtedly seen as one of the leading security solutions worldwide.”

A Security & Fire Excellence Award is one of the most highly prized accolades of its kind in Europe, with winners being selected by an independent panel of industry experts. To be awarded with two, in front of 1,000 security and fire industry professionals, is a particularly great achievement.