A new government authority has been implemented to focus on issues around the use of biometrics and its ethical or non-ethical impact.

The BFEG (Biometrics and Forensics Ethics Group) will report to the Home Office with the mandate of a broader remit than its predecessor, the (NDNAD EG) National DNA Database Ethics Group. Established in 2008, the NDNAD EG provided advice to the Home Office on issues policies such as the retention of DNA and DNA profiling and rapid DNA technologies. By comparison, the BFEG will consider the use of facial recognition technologies and fingerprinting, taking account of all forensic identification techniques.

The move is in line with recommendations made within the Triennial Review of Home Office Science non-departmental public bodies.

The BFEG will provide advice on a range of new biometric and forensic topics, including biometric data and data protection.