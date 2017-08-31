Announced publicly on the 17th of July, 2017, UK-based Digital Barriers has developed a solution that is set to be a game changer for the police: SmartVis Identifier.

SmartVis Identifier is the world’s first live facial recognition system for body worn law enforcement cameras. It has been developed through the integration of the company’s SmartVis facial recognition and EdgeVis Mobile live video streaming technologies. SmartVis Identifier provides defence, security and law enforcement agencies with real-time facial recognition, matching people against multiple databases, all in real time. Not only does this mean checking people against persons of interest watch lists, but it also means looking for missing people.

To make this work, SmartVis Identifier has been developed to work on standard hardware and in uncontrolled environments. This means changing lighting conditions. It means both inside and outside. It means matching people against enrolled images that can be years old. The technical process that the solutions follows is relatively simple: a database containing the faces of people that the body-worn camera needs to identify is uploaded onto the relevant system. Video and images are then captured from the body-worn camera as the police officer carries out their everyday duties; the analytic captures faces and matches them against stored faces on the watchlist database. The system’s deep learning artificial intelligence understands many different characteristics of the face that uniquely identify an individual, it also learns dynamically on the job. When a match is identified, an alert is shared with the body-worn camera, or can be pushed to the law enforcement operations centre. From this point, the law enforcement officer (with help from operations if need be) can make a decision on how to deal with the situation. For example, the analytic would be able to identify if a group of people all on a criminal watchlist were together in one area, signalling that they may be planning to commit a crime.

EdgeVis Mobile is different to traditional body-worn camera technology that is currently being utilised by law enforcement. Until now, body worn devices have been largely limited to record-only, useful for after the fact evidence management but limited in promoting public and officer safety. EdgeVis Mobile delivers low latency, low bandwidth video streaming as well as over-the-air access to device recordings and GPS locational data. SmartVis facial recognition technology, already available for standard smartphones, has now been adapted to run live on Digital Barriers’ body worn cameras designed for frontline law enforcement. Now, with this addition of live facial recognition, for the first time every interaction, every stop and search, every arrest, can be supported when required by real-time biometric identity checking or assurance.

SmartVis Identifier has been designed to meet the frontline operational requirements of defence, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as the broader security industry. By removing human error from the equation and plugging resourcing gaps, it enables organisations to significantly widen their deployments of facial recognition to enhance security and public safety, with identities confirmed and persons of interest highlighted in real time. It is not just governments that can benefit from this technology. Security managers need to be vigilant against threats, and many are provided with lists of persons to watch for. This same technology can be applied within buildings on CCTV cameras and smartphones to look for excluded persons and raise immediate warnings.

SmartVis facial recognition is also being deployed on smartphones within other applications, assuring that those using or providing a service are who they purport to be. For example, Careem, the leading ride-hailing service in the Middle East and North Africa is integrating the technology into their driver application to ensure the driver behind the wheel is the same person logged into the application – the registered and accredited Careem cab driver.

Facial recognition is coming of age, its applications are endless. Its use with law enforcement body worn cameras has the potential to be truly transformative for UK’s, and global, police forces.