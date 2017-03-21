Oncam, the leading provider of 360-degree video capture and business intelligence technology, today announced the promotion of sales leaders Daniel Elvin and Abhishek Kumar to regional directors in the APAC and South Asia regions, respectively. The move is in response to the overwhelming growth of the security and business intelligence markets in these dynamic regions, and increasing demand from target customers in both the private and public sectors.

In these roles, Elvin and Kumar are tasked with developing and implementing strategic sales and business development plans to increase market share that supports the overall corporate strategy in 2017. These leaders will also be responsible for building and maintaining strong relationships with regional partners, overseeing a sales team and coordinating marketing efforts. Elvin is based in Hong Kong, and Kumar is based in Delhi, India. They will both report to Scott Brothers, Executive Vice President – Corporate Development.

Elvin joined Oncam from Axis Communications, where he served as the Regional Business Development Manager for the North Asia regional headquarters and previously held the positions of Business and Partner Development Manager and Lead Engineer for the video analytics team. Elvin brings extensive knowledge and experience in video surveillance technology to the Oncam team, with specialised regional expertise in Asia. He holds a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from Lund University in Lund, Sweden.

Kumar also joined Oncam from Axis Communications, where he was the Regional Manager for Key Accounts in both the Delhi and Mumbai markets. Prior to Axis, he worked as the Assistant General Manager of Marketing and Business Head for Electronic Security Solutions at Godrej Security Solutions, where he was instrumental in building strategies to support ongoing sales success, including business planning and alliances, product management and pricing strategies. Kumar holds a Master of Business Administration degree in international business and marketing from the Institute of Management Technology in Ghaziabad, India.

“Oncam has experienced significant growth in both the APAC and Indian markets, necessitating the need for strong leadership within these regions,” said Brothers. “The promotion of these dedicated industry professionals signifies our dedication to customers and channel partners, who see multi-dimensional video capture and business intelligence technology as the next step in more safety and security for a variety of vertical markets. We are excited about the continued momentum and expansion in these areas.”

Oncam is a global technology innovator offering a cloud-based business intelligence platform with industry-leading 360-degree video capture and analytics at its core. The company creates and deploys an open platform with specialized IP video and dewarping technology to create award-winning video-led solutions for stakeholders from the C-suite to the security officer in multiple customer sectors. Oncam allows better decisions to be made based on real-world and digital data.