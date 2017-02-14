Hanwha Techwin continues to expand its Samsung Wisenet P series with the introduction of the IP network PNP-9200RH 4K PTZ dome which has built-in IR illumination.

With outstanding 4K (8 megapixel) picture clarity, the H.265 Samsung Wisenet PNP-9200RH dome features 20x optical zoom lens and IR viewable length up to 656ft enabling users to closely monitor activity or far away objects. The ability to monitor is enhanced with the help of endless 360° pan rotation and 190° tilt control, as well as advanced Auto Tracking for smooth, anti-vibration monitoring.

Key features

The PNP-9200RH, which is IP66 and IK10 rated for vandal-resistance and outdoor use in the harshest environments, utilises Progressive Scan technology to provide sharp edges on moving subjects and vehicles. It shares many of the innovative, practical features with the four other models in the Wisenet P series. These include, bi-directional audio support, privacy masking, defog and an SD card slot to ensure that video is automatically recorded in the event of network disruption.

Open platform

Analytics such as appear/disappear, tampering and audio detection (with metadata) are provided as standard, whilst the power of the open platform DSP chipset built into the PNP-9200RH, provides end-users with the flexibility to run edge-based video analytics which matches their individual requirements.

Unique WiseStream technology

Completing the long list of innovative features built into the PNP-9200RH is WiseStream, a complementary compression technology which dynamically controls encoding, balancing quality and compression according to movement in the image. Bandwidth efficiency is improved by up to 75% compared to current H.264 technology when WiseStream is combined with H.265 compression. This ensures that Hanwha Techwin Europe’s new Wisenet P series is one of the most bandwidth friendly camera ranges available.