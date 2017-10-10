Smiths Detection is launching CORAL, a unique, preventive maintenance solution. Preliminary results from field tests have shown an impressive 75% reduction in operational downtime for hold baggage explosives detection systems (EDS) using the new solution.

CORAL has revolutionised performance data collection, utilising the latest in advanced, predictive analytics and secure, remote communication connections. Using diagnostic tools and sensors, scanners with CORAL installed automatically transmit data that proprietary algorithms analyse and use to recommend actions. When systems reach key performance thresholds, CORAL automatically issues preventive maintenance tickets, allowing repairs to be proactively scheduled without any detrimental impact on airport operations.

A web-based operations performance dashboard unlocks intelligence generally left untapped within hold baggage screening and airport operations systems. Easy to access remotely via any web-connected mobile device, the dashboard is easy-to-read on both a desktop computer and small handheld screen. This enables machine health and performance trends across the airport to be closely monitored at all times, from anywhere on the site—delivering the data needed to support timely evaluation and decision-making.

Airports can now have visibility into equipment performance and potential outages, giving them the ability to pre-empt issues and schedule work during off-hours. CORAL is initially being integrated with hold baggage screening equipment, but it is compatible with all Smiths Detection networked equipment, including air cargo and checkpoint screening.

“The availability and uptime of security equipment is critical to an airport’s operational flow. Any downtime or emergency maintenance requirements put enormous pressure on operational resources and the overall network,” commented Michael Cavanaugh, Vice President of Global Service and Digital Solutions, Smiths Detection. “With CORAL, both machine condition and overall performance can be proactively monitored. This pre-emptive approach to service and repair brings a host of potential benefits, including longer equipment life; lower overall cost of ownership; and a stronger ROI for security detection systems.”

CORAL is available now and can be integrated into existing systems on-site simply by installing new hardware sensors and the appropriate software. Equipment coming off the production line from this month onwards will be equipped with the necessary sensors and ready to receive the CORAL solution as required

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and military markets.