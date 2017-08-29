Scientist in Nigeria reveals computer that can smell explosives

Nigerian scientist Oshiorenoya Agabi has revealed an innovative computer chip that has the ability to “smell” explosives.

Speaking to TEDGlobal in Arusha, the Koniku Kore device can breath and smell air, which means it has the potential not only to detect hazardous substances and explosives, but even detect cancer.

The design is being hailed as a method for improving security at airports and could constitute the brain of future robots.

Agabi said:

“We start with a premise that the human brain is the most powerful computer ever devised. We show that capturing that computational power is an engineering problem. Koniku proceeds to meet that challenge with clear solutions.” “Koniku eventually aims to build a device that is capable of thinking in the biological sense, like a human being. We think we can do this in the next two to five years.”

Koniku Kore is an amalgamation of surviving neurons and silicon; the prototype shown at TED has solved one of the greatest challenges of harnessing biological systems – keeping the neurons alive. Started more than a year ago, Koniku has raised $1m (£800,000) in funding amid claims it is already making profits of $10m in deals with the security industry.

The fusion of biology and technology has gained headlines in recent history, with Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and Space X, announcing the Neuralink venture, which aims to fuse the human brain with AI using neural lace.