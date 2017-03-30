Visit the Nortech Stand at Parkex 2017 to see how their new enhanced vehicle detectors can be set up using a Smartphone app. The latest range of easy-to-install vehicle detectors not only come with many new features to improve performance and reliability, but are backed up with a compact diagnostic unit that links to a Smartphone app to enable quick and easy detector setup and comprehensive loop fault analysis.

Installation engineers no longer need to get on their hands and knees and strain to see a tiny display while reaching for switches and buttons on the detector. The new 7-series detectors from Nortech have a range of features that increase reliability and reduce the need for manual intervention, including automatic frequency selection and an anti-locking feature.

The compact DU700 diagnostic unit simply clicks into place on the front of a 7-series detector. It collects diagnostic data from the detector and sends it via a Bluetooth link to the diagnostic App running on a smart device. As well as providing vital feedback on the state of the installation, the app can generate a full report that can be used to formally sign off a site or be sent for expert analysis where a fault is suspected.

Visit Nortech on stand P120 at Parkex 2017 at the NEC, Birmingham to see a demonstration of the DU700 and the 7-series detectors. The show takes place from the 4th to the 6th April.