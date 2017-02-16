ONVIF® has announced that it will be presenting at TechSec Solutions 2017, 27-28 February, at the Delray Beach Marriott, Delray Beach, Fla., as part of a panel discussion on standards, best practices, cybersecurity and the Internet of Things.

Jonathan Lewit, Chair of the ONVIF Communication Committee, will be speaking on behalf of ONVIF and will be one of four panelists discussing ‘The future of IoT: Taming security’s wild west.’ Other panelists include Neil Lakomiak of Underwriters’ Laboratories, Mitchell Klein of Z-wave Alliance and Jim Coleman of Operational Security Systems, Inc. The panel will be moderated by Paul Ragusa, editor of Security Systems News.

“Standards are an essential part of the conversation when considering any scenario in which disparate elements must work together to provide actionable intelligence or automation, which the Internet of Things often seeks to do,” said Per Björkdahl, Chairman of the ONVIF Steering Committee. “Jonathan will bring an ONVIF perspective to the panel, shedding light on how standardisation and ONVIF specifications can build vital bridges between clients and devices and between IP-based systems.”

Lewit, who also serves as Director of Technology Leadership for Pelco by Schneider-Electric, will touch on the array of connected devices and open platforms in the market that use common communication protocols to work together, including smart homes, buildings and cities. The panelists will examine how standards, the establishment of best practices, interoperability, cybersecurity and other trends are helping to shape the future of the physical security industry.

Lewit will be speaking on Monday, 27 February, at 9:30 A.M. at TechSec Solutions 2017.