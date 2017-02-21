Pinkerton, a global provider of risk management services and solutions with offices in Central London and Uxbridge and a blue chip client roster across the UK, has boosted its operations in Northern Europe with the acquisition of security consulting services provider, Seccredo AB.

Stockholm-based Seccredo AB, which has been officially rebranded as Pinkerton, is renowned for the emergency support and assistance it offered Swedish citizens in locating missing family and relatives following the tsunami in Southeast Asia in 2004, the year the company was founded.

Its clients include private businesses, government agencies, and organisations across a myriad industries, including manufacturing, energy production, telecom, food, pharmaceuticals, media, real estate, hotels and service companies, as well as in the financial sector comprising banks, securities and insurance companies. This latest acquisition comes hot on the heels of the agency’s successful acquisition late last year of Poland-based IBBC Group.

Following the rebranding as Pinkerton, new offices have been opened close to the heart of Sweden’s capital, Stockholm, which will offer clients access to a full spectrum of complex consulting services and security solutions in all sectors, such as background screenings, due diligence, business intelligence, crisis management, computer forensics and risk analysis. The company’s sister operations in Latvia and Poland are also to be brought under the Pinkerton brand.

The new Scandinavian/Baltics connection complements Pinkerton’s UK and wider EMEA operations, where a team of security professionals provides a complete range of services to all areas of mainland Europe and Northern Eurasia, focusing on specialist areas of mitigating risk ranging from Intellectual Property Protection and Computer Forensics to Crisis Management and Physical Surveillance, amongst others.

Making the announcement, Pinkerton President Jack Zahran, said, “Risk continues to become increasingly globalised, meaning that the events taking place halfway around the world are impacting the ability of businesses down the street to achieve their goals. We’re excited to expand the Pinkerton brand and with the opening of this new office in Stockholm, improve our abilities to assess corporate risk, recommend mitigation strategies and then help business leaders implement those strategies.”

Expanding its presence throughout Europe further strengthens Pinkerton’s global network of experts that the agency can draw on to identify new and emerging threats that potentially prevent businesses from accomplishing their objectives.