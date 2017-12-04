Qognify, the leader in big data solutions for physical security and operations, today announced, that it has won the Mobile Security Solution Provider of the Year award, at the 2017 Mobile Breakthrough Awards. The award recognises the Qognify Extend suite of integrated mobile solutions, that empower organisations to leverage field resources and responders to increase situational awareness.

Mobile Breakthrough recognises the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile markets. The awards acknowledge breakthroughs in mobile and wireless innovation, ingenuity and excellence.

Powered by CloudScann, Qognify Extend is a cloud-based solution that extends the reach, coverage and effectiveness of an enterprise’s security control room and operations, by enabling personnel — and their smartphones — to become powerful sensors. With Qognify Extend installed on their devices, field personnel can directly report information to the control room including the ability to broadcast live video. Operators in the control room can also use the solution for Computer Aided Dispatch, to accurately pinpoint and send instructions to personnel directly to their devices. It also provides personal safety features and a ‘panic button’, ideal for supporting situations of distress.

The 2017 Mobile Breakthrough Award winners include: Google for Residential Broadband Internet Service Provider of the Year; Sprint for Small Cell Technology Innovation of the Year, Samsung Networks for Fixed Wireless Solution of the Year, and many others.

Moti Shabtai, Qognify’s CEO and President states: “Since we launched Qognify Extend earlier this year it has received extensive plaudits and praise from the security industry and beyond. Its ability to use smart devices to transform field operators into extremely powerful sensors is unprecedented, enabling them to share in real-time, vital information with control rooms to help mitigate the impact of an incident, or prevent it altogether.”

In November, Qognify Extend also won Communication Product of the Year at the prestigious Security & Fire Excellence Award 2017.