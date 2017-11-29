Raytec’s VARIO2 IP Hybrid Network Illuminator has won an award for Innovative Achievement (Video Surveillance) at the Detektor International Awards 2017 that were held in Stockholm, Sweden.

As the first and the only IP-enabled Hybrid Network Illuminator in the market, VARIO2 IP Hybrid represents all of the best Raytec technology integrated into a single platform. It combines 4 key technologies, namely Infra-Red, White-Light, PoE and IP connectivity into a single networked package – which makes it the most advanced illuminator in the security market today.

Incorporating PLATINUM Elite twin-core SMT LEDs, which are individually over 200% more powerful than previous generation LEDs, VARIO2 IP Hybrid integrates all the performance of two full size illuminators (one Infra-Red and one White-Light) into one much smaller hybrid platform. With full IP addressability, VARIO2 IP Hybrid enables instant control to respond to live events or make remote adjustments; and full integration with 3rd party devices to automatically respond to any incident, there and then, even if your site is unmanned.

“We are delighted to have won this innovation award for VARIO2 IP Hybrid as it is recognition that the future of surveillance lighting lies firmly in networked lighting solutions that deliver the right type, the right amount, and right duration of light for any situation at any time – significantly simplifying how lighting for video surveillance is specified.” comments David Lambert (Managing Director- Joint).

VARIO2 IP Hybrid represents an evolution of Raytec’s award-winning VARIO IP range, the first ever IP addressable illuminator which has previously won accolades at IFSEC, ISC West, GIT Security and Security Essen. The VARIO2 IP Hybrid network lighting technology further demonstrates Raytec’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge innovations and driving the evolution of LED lighting technology for video surveillance.

For more information on VARIO2 IP Hybrid please contact Raytec Global sales@rayteccctv.com or Raytec Americas ussales@rayteccctv.com . Alternatively please visit www.rayteccctv.com .