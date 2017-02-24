A quick personnel security scanner will be the highlight of test and measurement specialist Rohde & Schwarz’s stand B49 at Security & Policing 2017, the official UK government global security event. The walk-in security scanner delivers high-precision and efficient security control while ensuring an unobtrusive and uncomplicated experience for scanned people.

Visitors to the show, held from 7-9 March 2017 at the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre, can try out the QPS scanner, which uses state-of-the-art millimetre-wave security to automatically detect potentially dangerous items carried on the body or in clothing. “The QPS system has an extremely short scan time,” said John Andrews, Sales Manager at Rohde & Schwarz. “Its touchscreen is simple to operate and it offers reliable and quiet continuous operation.”

The device consists of a flat panel with thousands of transmitters that emit extremely low-power millimetre waves in very short succession and just as many receivers that record high-resolution 3D information. People being scanned stand squarely in front or between the panels as if facing a mirror, holding their arms slightly away from their bodies. This is an easy-to-hold body posture.

Drone disrupter

Rohde & Schwarz will also be showing its ARDRONIS automatic radio-controlled drone identification system with specialised capabilities for detecting, identifying, classifying, direction finding, recording and disrupting the remote control link to a drone. “The ARDRONIS is optimised for countering the threats arising from radio-controlled drones,” said Andrews. “Through successful trials, deployments with key customers, involvement in protecting various important and public events as well as VIPs, it has proven to be an effective technical approach. This is a reliable way to detect and monitor drone activity and achieve early warning capability.”

The system can identify the direction of which drones are being remotely controlled. Effective countermeasures can be deployed in time to prevent a radio-controlled drone from entering a defined area by disrupting the radio communications link. Capabilities and key functionalities include identification, direction finding and countermeasures for threats imposed by radio-controlled drones.

Mobile network scanner

Also on the company’s stand will be the TSMA autonomous mobile network scanner and the NESTOR mobile network survey software. The TSMA offers multiband support from 350MHz to 4.4GHz and can perform simultaneously in one scanner GSM, WCDMA, LTE FDD, LTE TDD, CDMA2000, 1xEV-DO, Tetra, Wimax and spectrum analysis.

The NESTOR software suits cell data acquisition in mobile networks for public authority tasks. It is a Windows-based platform for analysing mobile networks via the air interface and is used primarily by the police, armed forces and other public authorities. “NESTOR provides parallel measurement of all supported technologies and bands, and works with Rohde & Schwarz test and measurement equipment for comprehensive, reliable measurement data,” said Andrews.