Secure IoT and Blockchain demonstration at the MWC New technology for the Internet of Things (IoT)

At this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) the Cologne-Berlin startup ubirch presents a new technology for the Internet of Things. ubirch developed a battery-operated sensor node, that is able to transmit data from all over the world. The use of asymmetric encryption ensures the utmost integrity and authenticity of the transmitted data.

The hardware developed by ubirch with a special processor for strong cryptography enables public key encryption signatures. Sensor data is globally transmitted into a cloud and the blockchain via narrowband (LoRa) or GSM. The sender’s identity cannot be counterfeited, the integrity of the transmitted data is absolutely secure.

The new ubirch technology allows for an easy connection of things to the network and reduces IoT security risks to a minimum. The technology is particularly suited for data protection related scenarios such as in the healthcare sector as well as applications for condition-based maintenance, infrastructure, and insurance.

“IoT is one of the fastest growing market segments today” says Gesche Joost, Design Researcher and Co-founder of ubirch, “and it has revolutionary application scenarios for almost all industries in store. As of now, lack of security and problems with the connectivity are slowing this expansion down.”

“Our technology,” adds ubirch Managing Director Stephan Noller, “takes us a significant step closer to the resolution of these problems. With our technology, sensors worldwide connect with each other and adhere to highest security standards.”