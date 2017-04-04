The Hand Media owned media platform, Security Buyer agrees to acquire Security News Desk, Security Middle East and Security News Desk Newspaper.

Hand Media is pleased to announce that Security Buyer, the 28-year-old international market leading media platform, has agreed to purchase Security News Desk, Security Middle East and the Security News Desk Newspaper from Security Media Publishing. These international media platforms will retain their independence but now run under the Hand Media business umbrella. (www.hand-media.com)

The powerful combination of the two brands will give contributors and advertisers a truly global platform, thanks to a combined print and online circulation of over 1.1 million readers/buyers/potential customers.

By combining two of the most powerful media and news brands within the security media industry, Hand Media will bring a new dimension to this exciting business sector and will deliver the very latest industry news, products and developments, backed up with video content – providing in-depth reader and customer insight and service.

The new team will bring a level of expertise to the security media sector that is unparalleled internationally. Many of you will know of David Rossiter and Frank Kirk, both of whom have been involved in the security market sector for many years, and both of them bring a wealth of experience to the business.

David Rossiter and Peter Mawson, who takes on the role of Publisher at Hand Media, will be attending the international ISC West show in April, where many of our combined clients and colleagues will have the opportunity to meet the team and discuss how the two media platforms can help service and market your respective organisations.