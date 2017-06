CYBER ATTACK IN NHS

According to the Independent, a large scale-hack has forced NHS hospitals across England to divert emergency patients.

A message said to appear on the computer screens instructs users that they can recover files but only on sending $300 of bitcoin.

As a result, emergency patients are being diverted to alternative areas.

The hack is being described as an example of ransomware – hackers breaking into computer systems, which only allow users to enter back in after parting with money. East and North Hertfordshire NHS trust have instructed individuals not to attend A&E, but instead to ring 111, or 999 in the case of an emergency.

On Twitter, NHS Merseyside said: “Following a suspected national cyber attack we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services.”

Affected NHS trusts said that IT systems had been shut down in order to protect them, meaning the inability to accept incoming calls.