SecurityNewsDesk.com ‘third best CCTV blog on the planet’, according to Feedspot

Online RSS (Rich Site Summary) reader Feedspot.com has named SecurityNewsDesk.com the third ‘best CCTV blog on the planet’ in its Top 75 CCTV Blog Awards.

According to the Feedspot website, the winning blogs were chosen from thousands in the site’s index using search and social metrics analysis. The blogs are ranked based on several criteria including Google reputation and Google search ranking, the site’s influence and popularity on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites, the quality and consistency of posts, and the opinion of Feedspot’s editorial team, as well as expert review.

SecurityNewsDesk.com beat several well-known brands to the top spot including Milestone Systems, who ranked 7th, Avigilon who ranked 9th place, FLIR and Hikvision who placed 15th and 16th respectively, and IC2 CCTV and Security, which was placed in the 36th position.

Florida-based Security Camera King came first, and New York-based CCTV Camera World came second.

Commenting on the recognition, Security News Desk Publishing Director Peter Mawson said: “It’s a credit to the team at Security Media Publishing and really supports our message to the market – if you have news and you want it distributed to a global audience then SecurityNewsDesk.com is your primary online option. I’m sure our status as a Google News Publisher has helped us earn our position as the 3rd best CCTV blog on the planet, just two places to gain to claim first place!”

David Rossiter, Managing Director and Owner of Security News Desk’s parent company, Hand Media, added: “Having just acquired Security Media Publishing, the timing of this recognition is well-placed. Hand Media also recognises the top position SecurityNewsDesk.com has earned for itself and we look forward to sharing news from SecurityNewsDesk.com with our wider Security Buyer online and print community.”