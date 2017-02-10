Secutech will return for its 20th edition from 12 – 14 April 2017, celebrating its status as the ideal platform to explore and expand business for the global safety and security industry. Held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre, the show will house more than 450 exhibitors across an exhibition space of over 35,800 sqm. Prominent brands have already confirmed their participation, including ALGATEC, Antaira, BXB, Dahua, DINTEK, Hikvision, Hi-Sharp, HOMESCENARIO, Lilin, Rotasun, Shany, SYRIS, TIBBO, Vivotek and Yoda.

Secutech 2017 is expected to attract more than 26,000 visitors from different parts of the world. Introducing the highlights of the upcoming edition, Ms Regina Tsai, Deputy General Manager of the show organiser said: “After two decades, Secutech has established itself as a must-attend event for professionals from the safety and security industry. Striving to stay on top and keep up with the fast-developing technologies, the fair never ceases to offer visitors the latest trends and market intelligence. In 2017, two brand new featured areas including the Intelligent Video Analytics Demo and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Application Pavilion, will be erected in light of the surging demands of related technology applications across different business sectors.”

The Intelligent Video Analytics Demo will debut in response to the prosperous development of the market. Video analytics technology continues to mature with innovations in intelligent image analysis and 3D, which can be applied to security management and other commercial purposes. Thus, solution providers such as Digifort, HuperLab, IRONYUN, LIPS, NX, OlnfO, SKYREC and TCIT are going to make good use of the Secutech platform to showcase their state-of-the-art products and technologies. Visitors will be able to see live demos of smart video tracking, 2D / 3D people counting, direction detection and hot spot analysis.

Also new to the fair is the UAV Application Pavilion, where visitors can understand how drones incorporate the integration of wireless remote technology and vision, as well as its applications in security for detection and rescue purposes.

Other dedicated zones include the Software Innovation Zone, which features advanced concepts and breakthroughs in software and platform connecting security devices, as well as the Intelligent Solution Pavilion where intelligent solutions for transportation, retail businesses and factories will be presented.

CompoSec and Secutech Awards deliver solutions and insights

Alongside the product showcase at Secutech, a series of fringe events will be arranged to add value to the visitor experience. The CompoSec and Secutech Awards are two major events that display innovative solutions and new insights.

The CompoSec forum will highlight four technology trends that unfold the future development in the area of R&D. The first trend will be on security components, focusing on the applications of H.265 codec in chips, VCA / IVS1 image processing chips, biometrics chips and more. The IoT component trend will emphasise the application of sensors in smart factory, healthcare, smart home and internet of cars. The CPU / GPU / MCU2 Platform refers to core chips for CPU / GPU servers to provide quality video data processing and MCU for controllers and sensors that fulfil IoT applications. The fourth trend will center on transmission and highlight LoRa, NB-IoT and SIG-FOX wireless transmission.

Secutech Award 2017 will display and review the next generation 4K UHD intelligent image monitoring performance. Through the demonstration, award-winning suppliers will showcase their products and underline their strengths on image control, video smart stream saving, smart videos, as well as storage capability and software. Visitors will find it easier to make comparisons and evaluations according to their requirements to source the best products.