Genetec Inc. today announced that it has integrated ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology from SST Inc., into its unified IP security platform, Security Centre. Thanks to the integration, police departments and security professionals will be able to receive more actionable information, gain rapid access and detailed location insights when a gunshot situation occurs.

ShotSpotter uses wide-area acoustic surveillance that is automatically activated when gunfire occurs, providing comprehensive outdoor coverage on campuses and in complex urban geographies. ShotSpotter sensors and cloud-based analysis software pinpoint the precise location of each round fired within seconds, the number of shots fired and provide an immediate gunfire alert with an audio clip. Detailed incident data is immediately sent to SST’s Incident Review Centre (IRC), a secure data processing and alert validation facility, where acoustics experts analyse the data and qualify the incident in real-time 24/7. Once validated, an alert is sent directly into Security Centre, all in under a minute.

“Detecting, precisely locating, and alerting police within seconds to gunfire is key information used by law enforcement and security personnel to more effectively protect and serve communities. Integrating the real-time gunshot data with the video capabilities provided by Genetec is a game-changer that enhances the information police receive, ultimately helping them solve crimes, deter future crimes, and make communities safer; which is a goal we all share,” commented Damaune Journey, VP Security Solutions at SST, Inc., the global leader in gunfire detection and location technology.

Once the alarm is triggered within Security Centre upon gunshot detection, operators can quickly access video and other related data surrounding the location of a gunshot alert, and immediately visualise it on Security Centre maps, leveraging the dynamic visualisation capabilities of the Security Centre Plan Manager. Pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras are instantly pointed at the gunshot location, and bookmarks are automatically created on the Security Centre timeline. Operators can then follow active shooter events in real-time through the map interface and live video to make informed decisions.

Security Centre is also able to display relevant metadata on the map, such as type of gunshot, number of rounds, address, district, etc., as well as give operators access to detailed reports of past alerts for statistics and data analysis purposes.

As a result of this integration, law enforcement officers and security teams will also benefit from improved tactical intelligence. They will be able to get to the exact scene of the incident faster, stay safer and have the ability to engage the shooter, interview witnesses and collect key evidence.



The integration is expected to be available worldwide from Genetec Inc. and its partners within the next few months. For more information, visit: Genetec City-Wide Surveillance