The Security Industry Association (SIA) is taking a leading role in the adoption of one of the key emerging technologies in the security space with its creation of the Autonomous Security Robots Working Group.

The group will bring together members of the security industry, end users, technology experts and other interested parties to promote best practices regarding the use of robots in security, as well as develop research, offer guidance on legislative and regulatory matters, and enhance communication and collaboration.

“Robotics technology, especially when powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, has the potential to reshape how we think about security,” SIA CEO Don Erickson said. “The Autonomous Security Robots Working Group will help industry members and end users manage and leverage this change to greatly enhance the protection of people and property.”

Dalani Company President Mark McCourt will chair the group, which will work closely with SIA’s existing Public Safety Interest Group.

“The dynamic pace with which our world is changing through enabling technologies such as robotics, cloud, big data and AI is inspiring,” McCourt said. “And the security market is not immune to the challenges of innovation. While the advances are swift, this market is widely misunderstood and often misrepresented. This working group gives our industry a way to set the state of the technology, identify use cases and help companies succeed. I am delighted SIA will continue to be the thought leading organization for our industry through this group.”

Anyone who is interested in participating in the group is encouraged to contact Ron Hawkins, SIA director of industry relations, at rhawkins@securityindustry.org or 301-804-4713.

About the Security Industry Association

The Security Industry Association (SIA) (www.securityindustry.org) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with more than 800 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members’ interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels; creating open industry standards that enable integration; advancing industry professionalism through education and training; opening global market opportunities; and collaboration with other like-minded organizations. As a proud sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA Government Summit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground®, the security industry’s top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.