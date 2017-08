Spanish police shoot dead suspects of second terrorist attack, after 13 are killed in Barcelona Spanish police have reported the deaths of five suspected terrorists, following a second terrorist attack in the town of Cambrils. According to Catalan emergency services, pedestrians and a police officer were injured when a car veered into crowds early this morning leaving one in a critical condition.

One of the attackers is alleged to have been brandishing a knife as he withdrew from the overturned vehicle used to launch the attack, prompting police to open fire on the man and four other attackers. Catalan regional head, Carles Puigdemont, told local radio that explosive belts worn by the attackers were fake, but called for a series of controlled explosions to be carried out.

Cambrils is a popular resort that lies south-west of Barcelona. Reports suggest that the men were linked to an earlier vehicle attack in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas, which resulted in the deaths of 13 and injured dozens more. The driver of the white Fiat hired van fled on foot and is currently being sought by police.

