Spectra Group (UK), has announced that it is extending its Cyber Security division in order to give SMEs similar options available to its existing Government, Defence and Public customers in the fight against cyber-attack.

Spectra has identified cyber services as the ‘next huge growth area’ and heralds the launch of Spectra Cyber Security Solutions as a natural progression for a company that already has a proven expertise in this area.

The Herefordshire-based company can count on extensive experience successfully designing, delivering and maintaining networks for military organisations and Government Agencies. Its high-grade solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with business architecture minimising downtime. Data is available as and when required and it is kept secure and protected from attacks throughout its lifecycle. Spectra Cyber Security Solutions can provide defence-in-depth, with proactive testing, to identify vulnerabilities in networks and procedures and protect data.

Spectra operates a Security Operations Centre (SOC) which provides 24/7/365 monitoring of networks to immediately identify any breach – or potential breach – as well as providing a UK-based help desk. This enables clients to benefit from security monitoring and provides the user with a 24-hour contact if they have concerns or issues with their network.

Spectra is ISO 27001-accredited which, as an information security management standard, is clear and precise, listing 114 key security controls that should always be at the heart of any organisation’s approach to security.

The company is also fully compliant with the UK Government-backed Cyber Essentials Scheme. Developed in conjunction with the Information Security Forum (ISF), Cyber Essentials forms a robust and stringent checklist that security companies must meet to be considered eligible to work with highly sensitive information and Government level security contracts. It is also a Cisco Partner – Cisco Select Certification recognises and rewards partners that have achieved a Cisco specialisation.

Cyber-attack has been identified as one of the four highest priority and most pervasive of risks faced by the UK – with the others being international terrorism, international military crises and major accidents or natural hazards. In the last year alone, some two thirds of large businesses in the UK experienced a cyber-attack and, staggeringly, almost a quarter fell victim to breaches at least once a month.

Simon Davies, CEO of Spectra Group (UK) Ltd, said: “Without doubt Spectra views cyber security services as the next growth area. We have already been delivering cyber services through our existing networks business so the launch of Spectra Cyber Security Solutions is a natural progression for the company.

“Among our talented employees are experts who possess all the knowhow and experience to deliver highly bespoke security solutions to protect against cyber-attacks. As data now plays an increasingly important part in everyday life, ensuring its confidentiality must be of paramount importance to any organisation. We recognise that not every company can afford to have a large, highly trained, IT department, and some need a straightforward pricing system to plan their business operations. Spectra Cyber Security Solutions aims to make keeping companies safe from cyber-attack as simple and cost-effective a process as possible.”