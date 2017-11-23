Arcitecta announced today that is has integrated the Spectra® BlackPearl® Converged Storage System and Spectra® Verde® NAS Solution with its Data Management platform Mediaflux® operating system, to create the ultimate solution for long-term management of any data at any scale. Spectra BlackPearl and Verde managed by Mediaflux provide the most cost-effective way to deal with growing demands for storage whilst providing sophisticated data management capabilities. End users can easily access all data, independent of its location and do not have to worry where the data is located or what type of storage is used.

As the sheer volume of data continues to grow exponentially, so does its value to companies eager to glean information about their consumers and their products. Data management needs to be reliable, intuitive, and cost-effective in a world where data by far outpaces the population. The Data Management Experts at Arcitecta are on a mission to make a difference in how Big Data can be managed. Arcitecta was founded to create the best possible technology for handling all forms of data, with the capability to solve the most demanding problems with the simplest possible solution.

“Mediaflux coupled with Spectra Logic’s BlackPearl Converged Storage System empowers users to truly understand their data,” said Jason Lohrey, CEO & CTO, Arcitecta. “This enables the users to focus on their actual task without worrying where the data resides or how to manage it.”

The Mediaflux Data Management platform is an operating system for metadata and data enabling distributed groups of people to share, manipulate and manage any type of data. Mediaflux empowers users to understand their data, and provides insights into types of files; distributions of file sizes; who is using what storage; which directories and files are inactive; and many more valuable attribute of data. Users will be able to compare potential storage policies based on predicted cost savings. The basis is to select and implement a policy to automatically archive targeted data to more cost-effective storage.

“Spectra Logic’s BlackPearl Converged Storage System is a revolutionary new solution that provides a streamlined approach to content archives utilising cloud architecture,” said Matt Starr, CTO, Spectra Logic. “It simplifies deployment, use, and management of large data sets, and is a complete solution designed to meet customer demands.”