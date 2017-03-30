StoneLock, a global leader in designing and manufacturing secure facial-recognition access control

solutions, has announced that it is participating at ISC West, April 4-7, 2017 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

“The past year has realised unprecedented growth in sales, partnerships and product advancements for StoneLock and we look forward to returning to ISC West for our fourth consecutive year since coming to market in 2013,” said CEO and Co-Founder Colleen Dunlap. “This year, StoneLock is excited to unveil the latest innovations with our industry leading StoneLock® Pro devices, which provide a superior way to confidently and securely verify identities, whether used as a standalone solution, or as part of an integrated security system.”

StoneLock® Pro’s proprietary near infrared (NIR) technology measures over 2,000 points of reflectivity at the sub-dermal level and creates an encrypted reference file that never contains personally identifiable information (PII), making it less susceptible to typical security and privacy-laden vulnerabilities associated with photo-based facial recognition systems.

With an accuracy rate of less than one in a quarter million, it is ideal for users who recognise the inherent weaknesses of standalone access badges or PINs that can get lost, stolen, or shared.

In addition to the StoneLock exhibit space at Booth #7040, StoneLock technology will be demonstrated with industry partners AMAG at Booth #10053, Boon Edam at Booth #8037, HID Global at Booth #11063, Hirsch by Identiv at Booth #L6 and TYCO Security Products at Booth #20005.