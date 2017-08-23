SureView Systems Partners with Tyco Security Products for Single PlatformVideo Alarm Verification

Tyco’s SG-System 5 Alarm Receiver

The unique SG-System 5 alarm receiver supports the visual verification features for DSC PowerSeries Neo, Tyco Security Products’ wireless intrusion platform. These devices have the capability to send a visual “clip” along with the digital alarm that, via the integration with Immix, can be instantly viewed and acted upon by a monitoring agent.

The integration enables monitoring stations using Immix and SG-System 5 to receive digital alarm events with video and blend this with a range of other device integrations supported by Immix including video, video analytics, two-way audio, remote access, GPS location aware devices and others. The result is a plug-and-play solution that combines the capabilities of multiple disparate security systems to enable monitoring station operators to automatically receive live video clips and audio files from a variety of sources.

“This integration now enables central stations to offer both commercial and residential video security monitoring, while also giving central stations and dealers a new way to increase their RMR,” said Stephen Tapper, Manager of Strategic Accounts, SureView Systems. ”We are pleased to be able to build on our already-strong strategic relationship with Tyco Security Products and provide new value and support for SG-System 5.”

“Video alarm verification is growing in importance to support reduction of false alarms,” said Chris Masse, Technical Sales Manager, Tyco Security Products. “Our partnership with SureView Systems makes it easier for central station operators to automatically manage video while helping save money by reducing unnecessary response to alarms without reducing security.”

SureView Systems operates across three market spaces, including commercial monitoring stations, large corporate organizations running their own command centers and guard companies offering blended technology and manpower services to their customers.

Immix CS is a software platform that operates in commercial Central Stations and consolidates a wide range of different security products into one simple operator interface. Designed to help central stations deliver new video-based services to customers, Immix CS builds recurring revenue and complements Central Stations’ investments in their existing automation systems. It is proven to dramatically increase the efficiency of central alarm monitoring stations offering next generation video monitoring services.