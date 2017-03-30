Surveon, the enterprise NVR solutions provider, is pleased to announce a public hospital in Asia has adopted Surveon’s unique Failover solution as their partner for surveillance application.

Distinguished from other Failover mechanisms where Failover NVR can be used for Failover purpose only, Surveon offers unique peer function that supports mutual failover (1-on-1 or multiple to multiple) among NVRs. Without having to set aside spare NVR or failover licenses, Surveon Failover solutions allow the license of camera to be shared with the Failover ones, making it a best C/P solution for large applications.

Incidents like patient fighting or disputes among the staff, patients and their families, often takes place in emergency room. Therefore, the surveillance videos have become crucial as evidence to unveil the truth during investigations. To prevent the videos from any loss, the hospital has adopted Surveon peer mode in terms of system architecture of Failover solution to keep every video in safe. Using internal storage, the peer mode supports mutual failover among two NVR3308. Under normal condition, the NVRs will record to their own internal storage. When one of NVRs fails, the other NVR will take over recording and save the failed NVR’s videos to its internal storage. For project with limited budget, this failover working model provides the best alternative allowing the system to record continuously for long time without missing a moment.

“Thanks to Surveon’s professional Failover solutions, the stress on losing videos under unexpected conditions are greatly released so that our efficiency could be enhanced in surveillance managements.” said the Managing Director of the hospital’s surveillance deployment.