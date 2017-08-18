Hand Media Network
Fire Buyer
Show Home
International Trade
Maverick
International Confectionery
Security News Desk
Subscribe Today
LinkedIn
Access ControlCommunicationData StorageManned GuardingPerimeter ProtectionVideo SurveillanceCyberIoT
en English
ar العربيةzh-CN 简体中文en Englishfr Françaisde Deutschit Italianopt Portuguêsru Русскийes Español

Stabbings in Turku leaves several wounded

Several individuals have been wounded in Finland as the result of a stabbing attack, which has taken place in the city of Turku. According to local media reports, a man has been shot in the leg by police, while people have been seen lying on the ground. 

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat has reported the injury of six people and people are being warned by police to stay clear of the area.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila, said: “The government is closely following the events in Turku and the ongoing police operation. The government will meet later today.”

See: Spanish police shoot dead suspects of second terrorist attack 

Tags: , , , ,
Previous post Spanish police shoot dead suspects of second terrorist attack, after 13 are killed in Barcelona

Related Articles

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!