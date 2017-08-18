Stabbings in Turku leaves several wounded

Several individuals have been wounded in Finland as the result of a stabbing attack, which has taken place in the city of Turku. According to local media reports, a man has been shot in the leg by police, while people have been seen lying on the ground.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat has reported the injury of six people and people are being warned by police to stay clear of the area.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila, said: “The government is closely following the events in Turku and the ongoing police operation. The government will meet later today.”

