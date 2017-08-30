Carey Lohrenz will share her personal experience of leadership on the flight deck with attendees at the annual event.

The first female F-14 Tomcat Fighter Pilot in the U.S. Navy and author of ‘Fearless Leadership: High-Performance Lessons from the Flight Deck’, will deliver the closing keynote address at the 63rd Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017), Sept. 25–28 in Dallas, TX.

Carey Lohrenz knows what it takes to succeed in some of the most demanding environments, including the cockpit of an F-14 and the flight deck of an aircraft carrier. In these environments, her teams had to perform at their peak, or risk putting lives on the line. Through this experience in a male-dominated profession, Lohrenz learned valuable leadership lessons that would follow her into the corporate world.

“Carey has deep expertise in high-pressure, dangerous environments, where risk must be assessed and dealt with through split-second decision making,” said Thomas J. Langer, CPP, president, ASIS International. “Her insights on the fundamentals of leadership, teamwork, winning under pressure, reducing errors, and overcoming obstacles will resonate with security professionals at all stages of their careers. Without question, her inspiring personal story is the perfect way to close out our week of intensive learning.”

The leading event for security professionals worldwide, ASIS 2017 is expected to draw 22,000 operational and cybersecurity professionals for industry-leading education, peer-to-peer relationship building, and hands-on product and solution evaluation.

Lohrenz rounds out the powerful lineup of ASIS 2017 keynote speakers who will provide attendees with a comprehensive perspective on security and risk—from emerging technologies to complex global threats.

For more information visit, www.securityexpo.org