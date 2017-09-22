UK Security Week 2018 is set to address growing worldwide threats, including those facing businesses.

For many nations across the globe, the threat from international terrorism remains severe. Physical attacks, carried out by terror cells and radicalised individuals, in Barcelona, London, Manchester, Stockholm, Paris and Brussels have been coupled with an increasing number of cyberattacks. With the issue of national security and counter terrorism at the top of government agendas, Clarion Defence and Security Ltd. has today announced the launch of UK Security Week that will start on 6 March 2018.

Designed to help international security professionals debate the ever evolving range of threats, define operational strategies and help shape future policy, UK Security Week will include Security & Counter Terror Expo (SCTX), World Counter Terror Congress (WCTC), Forensics Europe Expo (FEE), Ambition, and the new People Movement and Management Show (PMMS). The events have the ultimate objective of helping those tasked with preserving national security, protecting assets and individuals against terrorism.

The flagship event of UK Security Week is SCTX, which earlier this year attracted 9,851 security professionals from more than 114 countries. It will return to London Olympia from 6–7 March 2018, showcasing some of the most innovative security technologies, from biometrics to HGV mitigation solutions.

Over 350 exhibitors will be present at the 2018 show, including BAE Systems, Chemring, Aaronia, Surelock McGill and Meggitt Training to name a few – making it the largest showcase of national security solutions in the UK. SCTX will also feature an expansive educational programme that will deliver unrivalled insight into current issues and how to combat new challenges. 10 free-to-attend conference streams, which will run on the exhibition floor, will cover border security, the cyberthreat, protecting national infrastructure, policing, major events security and security design.

One of the most important conferences will be Cyber Threat Intelligence, which is run in partnership with tech UK. Globally, there was a 36 percent increase in ransomware attacks worldwide, highlighting the ever-growing threat caused by cybercriminals. The conference stream will focus on the threat posed by cybercrime and provide a platform for discussion on how to advance best practice and stay ahead of those intent on inflicting harm via the screen.

Speaking about the 2017 Cyber Threat Intelligence conference, Sajid Younis, resilience adviser at DCLG Resilience and Emergencies Division, said:

“The sessions have been extremely interesting. It’s a huge tier 1 threat to our society right now and it’s been great to hear from so many high-profile speakers in the field.”

Brand new to the show this year, the Integrated Security Showcase will demonstrate a range of technology, solutions and services vital for the protection of critical national infrastructure facilities and major assets. A plethora of carefully selected products will be displayed in a live environment, enabling security professionals to learn how the solutions can be implemented.

A key feature of UK Security Week will be the paid-for WCTC, which will run alongside SCTX from 6-7 March. Last year more than 1,000 senior security professionals, including diplomats and high-ranking police officers, were in attendance, keen to learn more about the latest strategies being used around the world to tackle radicalisation, prevent lone wolf attacks and counter international terrorism. With the likes of Europol’s Rob Wainwright and Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Lucy D’Orsi due to speak in 2018, the programme is not-to-be-missed.

Speaking at last year’s event, the head of security at The O2 Arena, London, said:

“Security in crowded places is vital and the WCTC has been an ideal way to gain exclusive access to the latest measures other high profile attractions are taking. It’s been great to network and learn about so many new and innovative security solutions coming through the market.”

Supported and chaired by the Cabinet Office, the Ambition event will also run from 6-7 March at London Olympia. The exhibition and conference is aligned with the National Resilience Capabilities Programme and the National Respond and Rescue Strategy, and is supported by the Cabinet Office.

Ambition will provide professionals from government departments, the NHS, councils, local resilience forums, ambulance trusts, fire and police organisations and specialist agencies with the unique opportunity to meet, network and debate the latest challenges facing the EPRR community today. Visitors will hear from leading experts on topics such as the future of emergency services, pandemic diseases, response to terrorist attacks and resilience for businesses, as well as being about to investigate the latest equipment.

Richard Walton, UK Security Week Special Advisor and former Head of Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) at New Scotland Yard, commented:

“The threat we are facing today is inherently different from that of even a few years ago. Cyberattacks are now a major concern for governments and businesses, while physical attacks being carried out by radicalised ‘lone wolves’ are incredibly hard to prevent. UK Security Week will deliver a series of invaluable opportunities to learn about new strategies that can help security professionals keep civilians, assets and infrastructure safe.”

UK Security Week will run from 6 March 2018 and will also include a number of networking events. For more information and to register for access to all the week’s events, visit www.sctx.co.uk/registration and use guest code UKSW18.