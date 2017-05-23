The tragic terror attack that occurred Monday evening in Manchester, UK at an Ariana Grande music concert at the Manchester Arena signifies the importance of advanced security measures to protect public spaces.

The explosive device was detonated yesterday evening after 10pm as streams of concert goers were leaving.

News website The Independent reports on weak security at the venue, with alleged claims that metal scanners went unused and bags went unchecked upon entering the arena.

The current death toll stands at 22, with 59 injured. The attack has been described as one of the most horrific incidents to take place in Greater Manchester.