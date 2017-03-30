A sophisticated integrated access control and CCTV solution is playing a key role in managing the safety and security of students, staff and visitors to Uxbridge College across both if its campuses in Uxbridge and Hayes, UK

The challenge presented to Evolution, provider of integrated fire and security solutions Evolution was in servicing, maintaining and upgrading a system that protects the 4,000 students and 600 staff, while taking into account the College’s ongoing growth ambitions and constantly changing infrastructure.

Evolution is now fully supporting an IP-based system with card access, turnstiles and proximity readers to control the movement of card holders across the two sites, as well as a network of CCTV cameras to monitor those seeking unauthorised access and provide a further layer of security.

The relationship between Uxbridge College and Evolution dates back to 2006, whereupon the system has been regularly upgraded and enhanced as the needs of the college have changed.

Michael Mcdonagh, Head of Security at Uxbridge College, says that students are each issued with their own photo ID pass: “Should a student forget their pass, we can immediately issue a replacement,” he explains.

“However, in maintaining full control, the student’s ‘forgotten’ or ‘lost’ pass is automatically de-activated. Each card also has the shelf life of a student’s course length – so it automatically expires when they finish for the year. Should a user attempt to gain access with a de-activated card, we are immediately notified.”

Each of the passes provided is specifically tailored to take into account a student’s studies and lifestyle. It can control, therefore, which ‘zones’ that student can enter, identify whether or not a student has a pre-paid car parking permit, and even enable access to extra-curricular activities such as sport or drama.

Being IP based, technology support is very important: “The team at Evolution has built a very strong relationship with our IT department,” Michael adds, “and it ensures problems are identified and resolved even before they emerge.”

In total, there are more than 120 controlled-entry doors and 80 CCTV cameras, which control room operators can use to pinpoint and track unauthorised access.

Both campuses are integrated under the single system, which also includes an intruder detection solution. Alarms can be set/un-set remotely, and operators are alerted to the status of each panel to ensure there are no gaps in security. “False alarms are virtually a thing of the past,” Michael adds, “but if there is a problem, an Evolution engineer or tech support is never far away if needed.

“Evolution’s on-site support is second to none and highly trustworthy,” he continues. “The team knows where existing cabling is, so that new buildings or upgrades can be easily accommodated, and it quickly solves any problems that do arise. And the low turnover of staff means we have an excellent rapport.”

Evolution is continuing to work with Michael and his team in devising a trial remote monitoring operation allowing him to troubleshoot problems remotely, from anywhere in the world via his iPad. The success of this trial will see further remote licenses purchased, and the continuation of what has been, and will continue to be, a long-term security relationship.