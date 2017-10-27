The UK’s leading vacant property and construction security specialists, VPS and their sister company VPS Site Security, have achieved shortlisted finals places in two categories this year for the IFSEC Security Excellence honours.

The first category is Large Security Installer, with an entry that includes securing and protecting the massive CrossRail construction project at Paddington Station, comprising five storeys, mostly underground, with 83 HD CCTV cameras, smart analytics ‘virtual’ tripwires, onsite monitoring and the installation of 18km of cabling. Other case studies in the entry highlighted the impact of the innovative, award-winning JCB Smart Tower technologies.

The second finals place is for a Customer Care Initiative – working collaboratively with the insurance industry and policyholders, VPS created a combined direct customer and insurance initiative for permanent repair. This significantly streamlined the process that bridges insurance claims with security repairs, making a real difference to customers left distressed and vulnerable following a break-in to their homes. It is estimated this will beneficially impact over 15,000 homes annually.This follows on from their recent win as the AA’s Home Services Supplier of the Year for their direct-to-customer brand VPS247, launched under its new name this month.

In their nineteenth year, the Security Excellence Awards have consistently broken new ground in highlighting the very best people, projects and processes the UK’s security sector has to offer. The high calibre Judging Panel – including representatives from all areas of security & fire, the world of academia and the policing sector – will determine this year’s Winners, who will be announced at the Awards ceremony at the London Hilton on Park Lane on November 22nd.